It Smells Like Festive Spirit With Rashmika Mandanna In A Maroon <i>Saree</i> For <i>Pushpa: The Rule</i>'s Promotions

Staying true to her love for timeless ethnic wear, Rashmika donned a breathtaking deep maroon sheer saree recently to kickstart the promotions of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Patna for the trailer launch. The film is set to release in December 2024 and has fans waiting in anticipation for it for obvious reasons. For now, a glimpse of the star will do though. She effortlessly combined traditional charm with modern grace in the saree which she paired with kundan jewellery layered on the neck and wrists to give her elegant saree dimension. In trend with the season, the saree was styled with a sleeveless velvet blouse. The luxurious fabric adds richness to the overall outfit. In case that wasn't enough, she was also seen with a soft smokey eye makeup in warm matching hues and her short hairstyle in soft waves.

The festive reverie still lingers and that's all thanks to a quick scroll through Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram profile. With the festive season in full swing, it's easy to turn the Pushpa star for inspiration on the season's trendiest looks. This Tarun Tahiliani suit is one such example. Perfect for wedding parties of all kinds if you're attending or as part of your trousseau if you're the bride-to-be in action, this suit blends traditional and modern styles with ease for any occasion.

The timeless appeal of a saree is second to none that's for sure. Rashmika in a green Torani saree for instance is proof that despite the existence of contemporary twists on the drape, the elegance of a traditional saree simply exists to look beautiful surpassing time and trends. The matching heart-shaped potli tells another story though.

Rashmika Mandanna's elegance is best exemplified in her exquisite ethnic wear.

