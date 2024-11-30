Rashmika Mandanna's Slinky Black Amit Aggarwal <i>Saree</i>Met With <i>Srivalli</i>'s Charm

Rashmika Mandanna seems busy promoting her upcoming flick Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, and she is serving looks after looks with it. Recently, for the press conference of the film, Rashmika was seen wearing a black luxe chiffon saree by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Her saree came with black corded cutout sleeves and black blouse. The blouse featured a sweetheart neckline that added a modern element to the saree. Her look is further elevated by the signature Nucleus belt in black adding yet another modern touch to her traditional ensemble. For her makeup, Rashmika kept it minimal and subtle, with a dewy base, lots of highlighter on the cheekbones, kohl and smokey eyes, wispy lashes, and nude lips. She completed her look by keeping her straight tresses all open, cascading down her waist.

Rashmika is leaving no chance to stun her fans with her impeccable style choices for the promotion of this film. In another look, Rashmika draped a shiny green silk saree from the shelves of Amit Aggarwal that exuded luxury and glam. With no embroidery or any other detailing, she kept it simple and teamed it with a matching sequin blouse. Letting her outfit talk, she kept her makeup subtle with soft smokey eyes, brown nude lips, and a bindi. She finished off her look in style by pairing it with matching emerald earrings.

Rashmika is serving some major fashion goals with her traditional attire, and we can't wait to see more of it.

