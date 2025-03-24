Sreeleela Embraces Ethnic Magic In A Beautiful Blue Embellished <i>Saree</i>

Sreeleela is no stranger to making heads turn with her impeccable style sensibilities.

The actress loves a good ethnic look and her latest style is just another addition to her fabulous style books.

At the pre-release event of Robinhood, the actress was seen putting her best fashion foot forward and we were impressed. The actress looked like the Indian version of Frozen in a beautiful icy blue saree that came with all the right detailings. Her ethereal look was doused in embellishments that added a glittery touch to her look.

The embellished drape was paired with a beautiful strappy blouse that came with matching glitzy details. Delicate drop earrings were a perfect choice to complete her look. For makeup, Sreeleela rested her faith in her classic dewy glam paired with creamy matte lips and wispy lashes. Shimmery lids and sleek winged eyeliner were perfect to elevate her look. She left her tresses loose to keep it simple yet statement-making.

