Advertisement

You'll Want To Add Sreeleela's "Green Flag" Detox Drink To Your Diet When You Read About Its 5 Health Benefits

Ahead of her dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rise with Allu Arjun, Sreeleela is focusing on her health by adding green detox drinks to her diet

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
You'll Want To Add Sreeleela's "Green Flag" Detox Drink To Your Diet When You Read About Its 5 Health Benefits
Green detox drinks come with many health benefits

All Sreeleela fans are eagerly awaiting the actress's dance sequence in Allu Arjun's upcoming movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. While we admire her incredible on-screen presence, we can not help but notice how dedicated she is to her health. Whether she is hitting the gym or following a clean diet, Sreeleela sets wellness goals like no other. In her latest Instagram Stories, she inspired us to skip junk food and incorporate more greens into our diet. How, you ask? She posted a cute selfie with a bottle containing a green drink. In her caption, Sreeleela wrote, “Your green flag be drinking a green drink for you.”

(Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Detox Trip To This Retreat In Austria Helped Her "Pause For A Moment")

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

To make a refreshing green drink like Sreeleela's, start with a handful of fresh spinach or kale. Add half a cucumber and a stalk of celery for a refreshing taste. For a touch of sweetness, throw in a green apple or a few chunks of pineapple. To add an immunity kick, add a small piece of ginger and the juice of half a lemon. Blend all the ingredients with a cup of water or coconut water until smooth. Pour into a glass or bottle and enjoy.

Depending on the ingredients used, green drinks can have a host of health benefits.

1. Boosts Immunity

Green drinks are packed with vitamins and minerals, like Vitamin C and antioxidants. They help strengthen the immune system and fight off illness.

2. Improves Digestion

Ingredients like spinach, cucumber and ginger aid in digestion by soothing the stomach and promoting regular bowel movements.

3. Increases Energy

Green drinks provide natural energy from nutrient-rich ingredients. They help you feel more awake and alert without relying on caffeine.

4. Supports Skin Health

The vitamins and antioxidants in green drinks help keep your skin healthy, reduce the signs of ageing and give you a natural glow.

5. Detoxifies The Body

Green drinks are full of detoxifying ingredients like chlorophyll, which help cleanse the liver and remove harmful toxins from the body.

(Also Read: From Ayurvedic Treatments To Tibetan Massages, A Look At Alaya Furniturewalla's "Mental Health Break")

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sreeleela, Green Drink, Wellness
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com