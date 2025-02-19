Sreeleela In A Black Top And Denim Makes Casual Style Look So Chic

Sreeleela's breathtaking sense of style has often left us taking notes

The actress knows how to set the benchmark when it comes to elevating the basics.

Pushpa 2's Kissik fame actress has a fashion trajectory of her own and yet again, she has raised the bar with her latest look. In her latest Instagram post, the actress was seen acing casual chic style. The actress picked a simple black top with chic denims. This classic pairing looks minimal but indeed is a fail-proof way to make a statement. Her dewy nude glam looked perfect with wispy lashes, flushed cheeks and glossy lips.

Before this, the actress continued her style streak in yet another stunning casual look. She picked a fitted grey crop top that came with a round neckline and short sleeves. The actress teamed it with a pair of distressed denim shorts, showcasing a relaxed vibe. With minimal makeup and open tresses, her simple look seems perfect for summer days.

