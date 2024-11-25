Sreeleela In A Black Boho <i>Lehenga</i> Sets The Stage On Fire With Allu Arjun For The <i>Kissik</i> Music Video

The anticipation for the release of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule is at an all-time high. The first installation gave the world Srivalli, iconic costumes, Pushpa's swag and last but not the certain least, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stellar cameo for Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava. This movie is expected to be bigger and better and with the release of the song, Kissik, it's aiming to stand firm on its promise. Presenting Sreeleela, the song is a hit in every way including the pair's style. Her outfit featured a cropped bustier adorned with silver embellishments and a deep neckline. She paired it with a glittery matching skirt accented with intricate mirror work on the waist and hem. Sreleela styled her long, dark hair in loose waves, adding to the glamour. The actress accessorised the look with multiple silver bangles on both wrists and statement earrings on the ears. For makeup, she went all out with smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, thick lashes and glossy nude lips.

Allu Arjun's fashion choices never fail to leave an impression, and his latest look in the Pushpa 2: The Rule song Kissik's video is no exception. In this bold and flamboyant avatar, Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj wore a vibrant orange shirt with four pockets. He paired the shirt with matching pants. To add some flair, the star accessorised with a printed blue scarf draped around his neck. Sleek sunglasses added an extra cool touch to his look. Allu Arjun's long hair was styled in a half-up, half-down fashion. To finish it off, he wore stylish black shoes.

In another Pushpa 2 song, titled Pushpa Pushpa, Allu Arjun looked oh-so-cool with his standout style. He rocked a printed shirt paired with trousers. His look was complemented by red velvet mules, gold link chains and bracelets that added a luxe touch. A signature dance move in the music video saw him pressing his palm onto a hand-printed impression on the back of his shirt. Enhancing his on-screen gangster persona, his retro-inspired sunglasses and hairstyle completed the groovy look with iconic flair.

Be it the style or the songs, Pushpa 2: The Rule has a separate fan following.

