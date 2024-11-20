Allu Arjun And His Daughter Arha Showcase Their Stylish Street Cred In Cool Sweatshirts

South Indian actor Allu Arjun has been creating a buzz on the internet with, not just the release of his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, but also his easy-chic fashion choices which he matched with his daughter Allu Arha. The father and daughter duo was spotted together, carrying off their everyday looks in style that featured white and lavender sweatshirts with popping graffiti prints.

The 42-year-old Telugu movie superstar wore a white sweatshirt with full-sleeves, a round neck and a ribbed crew neckline that featured a bright red print saying Pushpa 2: The Rule in Devnagari text on the chest. He paired it with black denims, a gold drop chain and black rectangular sunglasses from Off White to complete the easy-chic look.

Following in her father's steps, Arha also sported a lavender-hued full-sleeve sweatshirt with a yellow, white and black bright graffiti print on the chest. She paired the round ribbed neck sweatshirt with a pair of beige chino trousers. She left her centre-parted hair open over her shoulders and looked adorable while doing so.

Allu Arjun and his daughter Allu Arha's twinning and winning sweatshirt clad looks were adorable to say the least.

