Pooja Batra's Fitness Routine Also Includes MMA: 5 Reasons To Add It To Your Workout

Pooja Batra has always been a fitness lover, and even at 48, she continues to maintain an enviable physique that many can only dream of. From yoga to gym workouts, the actress is known for keeping her fitness game strong.

On Sunday, Pooja Batra shared a bunch of snaps on Instagram to announce that she is all set to resume her MMA class. Wearing a black tank top, white tights, and black-and-white gloves, she looked ready to take on any challenge. The determination in her eyes was truly inspiring.

The caption of the post read, "Back in my #MMA class. Resuming #training."

What Is MMA?

For those who might not know, MMA, or Mixed Martial Arts, is a full-body workout that combines techniques from different combat sports like boxing, wrestling, and kickboxing. It is not just about fighting – it helps build strength, improve stamina, and boost coordination.

Benefits Of MMA

Including MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) in your fitness routine can be a game-changer. Here are five benefits that make it worth trying.

1. Full-body workout

MMA uses punches, kicks, grappling and movement that work almost every muscle in your body. From arms to legs to your core, you are engaging multiple muscle groups in every session. It is like getting cardio, strength and flexibility training all in one.

2. Improves stamina and endurance

MMA training is intense and fast-paced. Regular sessions help boost your stamina, so daily tasks like climbing stairs or running errands feel easier. Over time, your body gets used to working harder for longer, making your overall fitness level higher.

3. Builds self-confidence

Learning new techniques and seeing yourself get better week by week can give a big confidence boost. Plus, knowing you have self-defence skills in your back pocket makes you feel more secure and empowered.

4. Stress buster

Hitting pads, punching bags, or even just practising moves can be really satisfying. MMA lets you release built-up tension and stress in a healthy way. It is a workout for both your body and your mind.

5. Better coordination and reflexes

MMA requires you to move quickly and react to your opponent or trainer. This improves your hand-eye coordination, balance and reflexes. These skills carry over into other sports and even everyday activities, like catching something that is falling or moving quickly in crowded places.