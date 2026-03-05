How K-Dramas Are Driving The 'No Saviour Season' For Indian Women: New Survey

India's dating scene is undergoing a quiet revolution, one swipe at a time.

Forget the knight-in-shining-armor fantasies peddled by old Bollywood classics. New data shows that today's Indian women are embracing "No Saviour Season", a trend coined by dating app happn-where mutual effort, emotional intelligence, and honest communication reign supreme over grand gestures and uneven pursuits.

What Data Shows

Happn's recent survey of Indian users reveals a stark shift.

A whopping 62% now prefer partners blending strength with emotional expression, rejecting traditionally dominant portrayals.

Nearly 49% admit emotionally expressive characters from pop culture shape their attractions, with K-dramas leading the charge.

Shows like Crash Landing on You and Itaewon Class showcase independent female leads who demand reciprocity, not rescue-resonating with 36% of women who identify most with such emotionally strong heroines.

This isn't anti-romance; it's pro-equality. The survey flags top-rejected tropes: accepting less than mutual effort (36%) and passively waiting to be pursued (30%). Instead, women value intentional acts-34% prioritize those reflecting shared investment, while 31% favor meaningful conversations over performative displays. Romance feels slower, deeper, more literate.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO and President of happn, adds, "What we're seeing is a cultural recalibration of romance. Women are no longer drawn to intensity without intention. Emotional intelligence, equality, and mutual effort are becoming the true markers of attraction. At happn, we see users prioritising partners who feel aligned, not overpowering. 'No Saviour Season' captures that moment perfectly: love built on choice, not rescue."

Pop Culture's Real-Life Ripple Effect

Priya Sharma, a 28-year-old Mumbai content editor, "I used to swoon over dramatic confessions, but after binging K-dramas, I want someone who matches my effort-like planning a hike because we both love it, not just showing up with flowers." Her story mirrors the data: Reel narratives are scripting real-life standards.

K-dramas dominate streaming queues, but their influence runs deeper. These stories normalize vulnerability in men and agency in women, quietly reframing expectations. In India, where 36% of women echo these on-screen shifts, the result is a dating pool favoring emotional awareness over alpha bravado.