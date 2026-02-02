Lady Gaga To Justin Bieber, Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Grammys 2026

The Grammys night is one of the biggest annual galas for music maestros in Hollywood. And when the night is grand, you can expect celebrities to turn heads in their finest couture, setting trends for the rest of the year.

The Grammys 2026 red carpet transformed into a runway. Here is your free ticket to check out the best-dressed celebrities at the awards.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor set the red carpet ablaze in an asymmetrical gown by Tom Ford. It seamlessly sculpted her body, and the minimal accessories tied the entire look together.

Teyana Taylor at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Lady Gaga

When Lady Gaga walks into any space, she commands attention and rightly so. For the Grammys, she walked the red carpet in a dramatic black gown with feather details and a high collar. Her platinum blonde hair and brown-toned makeup added just the amount of oomph to her personality.

Lady Gaga at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini wore a shimmering gold gown, featuring a trail and a halter neck. She tied her locks in a neat and sleek bun and flaunted her toned arms.

Kelsea Ballerini at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Justin And Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted twinning in black outfits. Justin was wearing an oversized Balenciaga suit, and Hailey turned heads in an Alaia dress. Both of them made a political statement with 'ICE OUT' pins.

Justin And Hailey Bieber at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter made an appearance at the Grammys wearing a beaded white Valentino gown. She skipped the necklace and opted for studded rings. Tinted cheeks and rosy lips complemented her outfit.

Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus posed in an all-black ensemble by Celine. The oversized pants, golden embellishments on the jacket, black sunglasses, and black gloves added the right amount of drama for the red carpet.

Tyla

South African singer Tyla walked the Grammys 2026 red carpet wearing a champagne-hued gown with feather details around the waist and train.

Tyla at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny looked handsome in a black velvet suit by Schiaparelli. Its tailored fit and corseted waist accentuated the look.

Bad Bunny at the Grammys 2026. Photo: Grammys/ Instagram

Olivia Dean

Grammy winner Olivia Dean made a style statement in a black and white gown from Chanel. The intricate beaded embroidery, feather details around the waist, and white ball skirt screamed victory.

Olivia Dean at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Addison Rae

Addison Rae wore a white custom dress designed by none other than Pieter Mulier. The skirt was asymmetrical, and the bodice was sculpted. She channeled Marilyn Monroe while posing for the camera.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's custom Hodakova look stole the show. The skirt was fashioned from trousers, and the jacket was custom-made with a white button-down shirt and navy wool trousers.

Billie Eilish at the Grammys 2026. Photo: Grammys/ Instagram

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton stole the limelight in a shimmery black gown and was joined by her husband, Carter Reum, on the Grammys 2026 red carpet.

Paris Hilton at the Grammys 2026. Photo: AFP

Karol G

Karol G was a sight to behold in a baby blue sheer lace gown. The off-shoulder neckline, long train, and wavy locks added the drama that was much needed for the red carpet.

Karol G at the Grammys 2026. Photo: Gammys/ Instagram

Gesaffelstein

Gesaffelstein made an appearance on the Grammys red carpet wearing a sharp black tuxedo. He hid his face behind a reflective black mask that mimicked his hairline. Matching gloves completed the head-to-toe all‑black silhouette, which quickly made him go viral on social media.

GESAFFELSTEIN HAS A GRAMMY

GESAFFELSTEIN HAS A GRAMMY pic.twitter.com/mnzchCZYWp — lea (@gesaffelslut) February 1, 2026

Also Read | Grammys 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla And More Turn Heads With Stunning Red Carpet Looks