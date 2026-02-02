Lady Gaga To Justin Bieber, Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Grammys 2026

- Lady Gaga donned a dramatic black gown with feathers and a high collar at the event
- Justin and Hailey Bieber wore black outfits with ICE OUT pins making a political statement
- Teyana Taylor wore an asymmetrical Tom Ford gown at the Grammys 2026 red carpet
The Grammys night is one of the biggest annual galas for music maestros in Hollywood. And when the night is grand, you can expect celebrities to turn heads in their finest couture, setting trends for the rest of the year.
The Grammys 2026 red carpet transformed into a runway. Here is your free ticket to check out the best-dressed celebrities at the awards.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor set the red carpet ablaze in an asymmetrical gown by Tom Ford. It seamlessly sculpted her body, and the minimal accessories tied the entire look together.
Lady Gaga
When Lady Gaga walks into any space, she commands attention and rightly so. For the Grammys, she walked the red carpet in a dramatic black gown with feather details and a high collar. Her platinum blonde hair and brown-toned makeup added just the amount of oomph to her personality.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini wore a shimmering gold gown, featuring a trail and a halter neck. She tied her locks in a neat and sleek bun and flaunted her toned arms.
Justin And Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted twinning in black outfits. Justin was wearing an oversized Balenciaga suit, and Hailey turned heads in an Alaia dress. Both of them made a political statement with 'ICE OUT' pins.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter made an appearance at the Grammys wearing a beaded white Valentino gown. She skipped the necklace and opted for studded rings. Tinted cheeks and rosy lips complemented her outfit.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus posed in an all-black ensemble by Celine. The oversized pants, golden embellishments on the jacket, black sunglasses, and black gloves added the right amount of drama for the red carpet.
Tyla
South African singer Tyla walked the Grammys 2026 red carpet wearing a champagne-hued gown with feather details around the waist and train.
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny looked handsome in a black velvet suit by Schiaparelli. Its tailored fit and corseted waist accentuated the look.
Olivia Dean
Grammy winner Olivia Dean made a style statement in a black and white gown from Chanel. The intricate beaded embroidery, feather details around the waist, and white ball skirt screamed victory.
Addison Rae
Addison Rae wore a white custom dress designed by none other than Pieter Mulier. The skirt was asymmetrical, and the bodice was sculpted. She channeled Marilyn Monroe while posing for the camera.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's custom Hodakova look stole the show. The skirt was fashioned from trousers, and the jacket was custom-made with a white button-down shirt and navy wool trousers.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton stole the limelight in a shimmery black gown and was joined by her husband, Carter Reum, on the Grammys 2026 red carpet.
Karol G
Karol G was a sight to behold in a baby blue sheer lace gown. The off-shoulder neckline, long train, and wavy locks added the drama that was much needed for the red carpet.
Gesaffelstein
Gesaffelstein made an appearance on the Grammys red carpet wearing a sharp black tuxedo. He hid his face behind a reflective black mask that mimicked his hairline. Matching gloves completed the head-to-toe all‑black silhouette, which quickly made him go viral on social media.
GESAFFELSTEIN HAS A GRAMMY— lea (@gesaffelslut) February 1, 2026
GESAFFELSTEIN HAS A GRAMMY pic.twitter.com/mnzchCZYWp
Also Read | Grammys 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla And More Turn Heads With Stunning Red Carpet Looks
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world