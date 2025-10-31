Amy Schumer Drops Striking New Photos After Her Weight Loss Transformation

Hollywood actress Amy Schumer is celebrating how she feels amid her weight loss journey and revealed that she is feeling strong and herself.

What

The actress shared a carousel by thanking her team for styling her in a black and white dress, Schumer wrote: "I'm feeling strong and like myself."

She added: "I'm enjoying how I look but man it is all about how you feel. I'm so grateful to be pain free thanks to my trainer Mona at reload who has helped strengthen me since my back surgery and @seckinmd for lifting all the endometriosis' out of my body."

In the photos, Schumer poses around the house in a split black-and-white knee-length dress, complete with a plunging neckline and black pointed-toe pumps. She also wore a silky pale pink dress and posed in a lounge chair, reports people.com.

"@midihealth helping me navigate perimenopause and my psychologist. I got all dressed up and ready to go to my friends 50th and then decided I wasn't feeling up to it and wanted to stay home with my little guy. Thanks for all the love. Sending it right back," she concluded the caption.

"No Filter, No Filler"

The actress' post comes days after she posted a photo of her stomach in a mirror selfie that went viral.

"No filter, no filler, no clean mirror," she wrote alongside the image of her abs.

Photo: Amy Schumer/Instagram

Earlier this month, Schumer shared an Instagram post of herself on a recent trip to Las Vegas with pals Alex Saks and Jillian Bell.

Schumer wore a short button-down shirt dress and black heels - and the comments had kind words for her fitness progress.

Actor's Weight Loss Journey

Schumer has been open about her weight loss journey in the past, including her "horrible experience" with weight loss medicine, since she revealed she had liposuction in 2022.

"I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," she said during a January appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

Amy also tried Ozempic (she revealed in September 2023), which made her lose almost 13 Kg, but it took a toll on her body..

"So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting - and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they're all good. So, God bless them," she shared.