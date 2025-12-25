Exclusive: Kevin Pietersen On Why Wildlife Safaris In India Are Underrated, And A New Whisky Brand

Kevin Pietersen's association with India has always gone beyond professional stints. The former England cricketer has built a personal relationship with the country through tours, travel, and family visits.

Today, that familiarity has evolved into a long-term business commitment, with Pietersen making some serious investment in India's alco-bev industry.

Unlike typical celebrity endorsements, Pietersen has chosen to invest with equity and intent. He is an investor in brands like Dram Bell Whisky, Gin Soak Premium Dry Gin, and Glacir Vodka.

"Being a brand ambassador is great and it serves a purpose, but when you have skin in the game, you pay a lot more attention. When equity is at play, you put in more time, more emotion, and you really want to build something meaningful," Pietersen says in an exclusive interview with NDTV Lifestyle.

Why India Made Sense

For Pietersen, India was not a market discovered late. It was a country he already understood. "I was coming to India four or five years before the IPL even started," he recalls. "England tours, family trips, personal visits, it was never just about cricket."

He also understood the country's relationship with whisky. "Whisky is a favoured beverage in India," he says, adding that when the opportunity around Dram Bell Whisky came to him, the logic was immediate. "It didn't take long to do my research and see the unique difference in what we were doing."

Bottled and manufactured in Scotland, Dram Bell Whisky is imported into India and positioned competitively. Pietersen is particularly vocal about the people behind the brand. "The liquid is fantastic, and the team works 24/7. These guys have decades of experience. That level of dedication matters to me."

Drawing a parallel with his cricketing career, he adds, "I always put the work in behind the scenes and proved it on the field. That's exactly what this team is doing in India."

Premiumisation And The Evolving Indian Palate

Debashish, co-founder of Dram Bell, believes the timing of the brand's entry is crucial. "In India, the premiumisation story started a few years ago," he explains. "People are drinking better and choosing quality products. That is really the starting point of our philosophy."

The target consumer, he says, is not the first-time drinker but someone who has already experimented. "We are looking at a slightly more evolved consumer, someone who has been drinking spirits for three to five years and now understands what quality really means."

"This is just the beginning," Debashish says. "Over the next 20 to 30 years, Indian consumers will move up the ladder very rapidly."

'Metabolic Age Of 39'

Pietersen's approach to alcohol mirrors how he approaches life. With a metabolic age of 39 and lung age of 27, fitness remains central to his routine, he reveals. "Discipline and structure have always been part of my life," he says.

I don't eat until midday - I practice intermittent fasting, so I don't eat from 6 p.m. the previous night until midday the next day. My first meal is at midday, and before that, I train. I'll probably train after 11 until about half past 12 or 1 o'clock, so I'll only eat at about 1 o'clock today. Then I'll find time to swing a golf club at some stage, and after that it's the school run in the afternoon. I keep myself busy.

Intermittent fasting (which he has been doing for the last 2-3 years), cardio, and weight training define his days, alongside work calls and travel. "You might think my routine is boring, but I like it that way," he adds.

Kevin says despite his travels, he keeps his diet simple full of protein and other vitamins, even when he's in India.

"I'm quite disciplined. I don't experiment too much because I'm often on a flight every day," he adds.

There is, however, one exception. "Every time I land in India, no matter what time it is, I have chicken tikka and garlic naan," he laughs.

Tigers, Sunrises, And The India He Loves

Away from business and branding, India offers Pietersen a different kind of escape. Kevin is fond of safaris he shares and one of his most cherished memories is a wildlife safari with his family in Ranthambore in India.

"Last year, I brought my family in India. We went to Ranthambore and had the incredible opportunity to see tigers with my family. We were there for three days and had the best time. It was magnificent. We chased sunrises, sunsets, and tigers in random places. It was so good," Kevin recallls.

For someone known for intensity on the cricket field, the quiet rhythm of the jungle seems to offer balance.