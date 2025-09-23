Indians Can Now Live Their European Dream With Estonia's Permanent Residence Permit

Estonia is indeed one of the most beautiful countries in the world, renowned for its digital innovation and vibrant startup ecosystem, making it an excellent choice for relocation.

If you intend to live and work in Estonia long-term, the country offers a permanent residence permit allowing indefinite residence and employment.

The 5 Year Rule

To be eligible for the permanent residence permit, you must have lived in Estonia continuously for five years on a valid temporary residence permit immediately before applying. During this period, you cannot exceed 12 months of absence from the EU and a cumulative 10 years absence from Estonia.

Who Is Eligible

To qualify for permanent residence in Estonia, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Have lived continuously in Estonia for 5 years on a temporary residence permit.

Have a registered place of residence recorded in the Estonian Population Register.

Meet the integration requirement by demonstrating Estonian language proficiency at least at B1 level or an equivalent.

Hold health insurance from the Estonian Health Insurance Fund.

Have a steady and legal source of income sufficient to cover living expenses in Estonia.

Special provisions apply to applicants under 15 years old, EU Blue Card holders, persons settled in Estonia before 1 July 1990, or former Estonian citizens.

How To Apply

Step 1: Obtain a temporary residence permit (TRP) and live in Estonia for five years continuously under that permit.

Step 2: Gather the required documents:

Completed application form in Estonian.

Valid passport.

Proof of stable, legal income.

Temporary residence permit for long-term residents.

Passport-sized photographs.

Receipt of payment for the application fee.

Additional supporting documents may be required based on individual circumstances.

Step 3: Submit your application in person at the Police and Border Guard Board or via the appropriate Estonian embassy.

Step 4: Pay the application fee of €185 for adults.

Step 5: Upon approval, you will receive a permanent residence permit card confirming your status.

Additional Information