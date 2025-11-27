These 7 Foods Can Help Reduce Visceral Fat Naturally, Says Gastroenterologist

Visceral fat is a type of fat that is stored within the abdominal cavity, surrounding vital organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. While it is healthy to have some visceral fat for bodily functions, excessive accumulation can lead to serious health issues. It is also known as "active fat" because it can actively increase the risk of serious health problems like diabetes, prediabetes, and heart disease.

It is a misconception that visceral fat is the same as all belly fat. However, if you have some belly fat, that's not necessarily visceral fat. Belly fat can also be subcutaneous fat, which is stored just under the skin. Visceral fat is actually inside the abdominal cavity and isn't easily seen. "Visceral fat is the most dangerous fat in your body. It hides deep around your organs, increases inflammation, stresses your liver, and disrupts your metabolism," said Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities.

A healthy diet is a critical component in reducing visceral fat. In an Instagram post, Dr. Sethi shared a list of food items that can help reduce visceral fat naturally.

7 Foods to reduce visceral fat

"After reviewing thousands of scans and labs, here are 7 foods I routinely recommend to patients to help reduce visceral fat naturally," he mentioned in the post.

1. Blueberries

"Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation and support gut and metabolic health," mentioned Dr. Sethi. He further explained that regular consumption of blueberries can improve insulin sensitivity and support healthier abdominal fat levels. "I add them to my evening smoothie every day. Another great option that you can try is amla," he added.

2. Greek yogurt

Unsweetened Greek yogurt is high in protein and loaded with live probiotics that support gut integrity and reduce inflammation. "People who consume more fermented foods tend to have lower visceral fat and a healthier waist circumference. Add berries, nuts, or cinnamon and avoid sugar in your yogurt bowl," he explained. Dr. Sethi also recommends homemade dahi as an alternative.

3. Extra-virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols, both shown to reduce systemic inflammation. Replacing seed oils with extra virgin olive oil has been linked with better fat oxidation and improved metabolic markers. "I use it daily on salads. Another great option is cold-pressed mustard oil. However, it's advisable to rotate your cooking oils," he added.

4. Fatty fish

Salmon, sardines, and mackerel provide omega-3s, which lower inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. "Omega-3 intake is associated with less deep belly fat and healthier triglyceride levels. Aim for 2 servings per week. Vegetarians and vegans can try flaxseeds and walnuts to boost omega-3 intake," he advised.

5. Leafy greens

Spinach, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage support the liver and gut through fibre, micronutrients, and antioxidants. They help regulate blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and improve satiety. The expert recommends consuming one serving daily.

6. Avocados

Avocados provide soluble fibre and healthy fats that stabilise hunger and support better insulin response. Studies show avocado eaters tend to have less visceral fat, even at similar calorie intake. "Half an avocado with a meal is a great daily habit, or consume coconut as an alternate."

7. Green tea

Green tea contains EGCG, a compound shown to support visceral fat reduction and increase fat oxidation. According to Dr. Sethi, you must consume one cup daily with some lemon for better absorption.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help reduce visceral fat and improve overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.