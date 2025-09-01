These Two Lesser-Known Factors Are Making You Gain Stubborn Belly Fat

Many people are perplexed when they stick to what they consider a "healthy" diet, yet the scale does not move or – worse – they notice an increase in belly fat. One of the most resistant types of weight gain is belly fat, which medical professionals say is caused by more than just a poor diet or lack of exercise. According to nutritionists, the solution frequently goes beyond dietary choices and caloric intake. When it comes to fat accumulation around the abdomen, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says there are two main causes that stand out: low muscle mass from sedentary lifestyles and chronic stress that raises cortisol levels.

“Why am I gaining belly fat even when I eat healthy?” It often comes down to two silent culprits: Chronic stress… and Low muscle mass,” nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee writes in the caption of her recent Instagram post.

Stress–cortisol connection

The first culprit is stress-related cortisol. When the body experiences stress, it releases cortisol, also known as the "stress hormone." Although it plays a role in controlling blood sugar and metabolism, a sustained increase can be detrimental.

“When your cortisol levels are high, for a longish period of time, your body raises its blood sugar and also stores fat. And most of this fat is stored around the belly region,” she explains.

Even with a plate full of nutritious grains, smoothies and salads, this hormonal imbalance can eventually result in the classic "belly bulge." This pattern of fat storage not only affects appearance but also raises the risk of lifestyle diseases such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disorders.

Low muscle mass

The second major factor is low muscle mass. Muscle loss is often the result of long workdays, sedentary lifestyles and reduced physical activity. The body starts to lose lean muscle if there is insufficient mobility, resistance exercise, or protein intake.

“Maybe you're a vegan, maybe you're a vegetarian, you're not eating enough protein, you will lose muscle mass, and you will gain a lot of belly fat,” Anjali adds.

According to experts, belly fat is more than just a cosmetic issue. Excess visceral fat around the abdominal organs is associated with higher risks of diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver and hormone imbalances. In other words, it is the body's way of signalling that something more serious needs your attention.

The good news: Solutions Exist

Practising stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, deep breathing and getting enough sleep can help control cortisol levels. Regular strength training, daily exercise and a protein-rich diet also help maintain muscle mass and improve fat metabolism.

By striking the right balance between stress management, exercise and diet, it is possible to manage belly fat while reducing health risks and cosmetic concerns.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.