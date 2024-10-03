Shah Rukh Khan On Retirement Plans: "Dhoni And I Share The Same Qualities. We Play IPL 10 Times Despite..."

Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki last year, has no plans of retiring. The superstar seemingly confirmed it at the IIFA 2024. In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), SRK was seen indulging in a friendly banter with Karan Johar. The duo shared the hosting responsibilities at the main awards night. During the conversation, Shah Rukh spoke about sports legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Roger Federer and Sunil Chhetri claiming that they know “when to stop, when to retire.” Referring to his statement, Karan Johar cheekily asked, “By that standard, aap kyun retire nahi hote? (Why don't you retire then?)” to which SRK had the perfect response. He said, “Actually main dusre kisam ka legendary hoon. Main aur [MS] Dhoni ek kism ke hai. Na na karke bhi 10 baar IPL khelte hai. (Actually, I am a different kind of legendary. Dhoni and I share the same qualities. We plays IPL 10 times despite repeatedly saying no).”

Shah Rukh Khan - Legends know when to retire like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri, Roger Federer



Karan Johar - so why don't you retire



SRK - Me & Dhoni are different kind of legends, we play 10 IPL after saying no



Vicky Kaushal - Retirement are for legends, Kings are forever pic.twitter.com/gEeAS48BGN — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) September 29, 2024

Speaking about IIFA 2024, Shah Rukh Khan took home the Best Actor award for his role in Jawan. Shilpa Rao, who sang the film's romantic number Chaleya won the Best Playback Singer award in the female category. After Shilpa was bestowed with the trophy, she performed the song live on stage. The singer was joined by none other than Shah Rukh Khan who grooved to the track. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon were also on stage. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Shilpa Rao wrote, “What a night. Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for thinking of me for Chaleya and making this night super special.”

IIFA 2024 was a three-day event which kickstarted on September 27. The South film industry was honoured on the first day, followed by the main awards night on Day 2. Day 3 wrapped up with IIFA Rocks, honouring the music industry.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar had a wonderful year in 2023 with his films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki breaking the box office records.