<i>Do Patti</i>: Double Trouble For Kajol, Courtesy Kriti Sanon

Mark your calendars. Why you wonder? Well, the release date of Do Patti, headlined by Kajol and Kriti Sanon has been announced. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the Netflix film also features Shaheed Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala in key roles. On Sunday, Netflix shared the big update on Instagram by dropping a rather mysterious video. “Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu. Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix,” read the side note. The clip begins with Kajol, playing the role of a cop, asking for a cappuccino. Through a reflection in the mirror she spots Kriti Sanon sitting in a chair just across the room reading a book. “I found her,” says Kajol on the cellphone in a grim tone before approaching her.

Shocked at seeing Kajol, Kriti Sanon tries to leave the premises but ditches the plan when Kajol pulls out a revolver. “I won't let you go just like that,” she says gesturing for Kriti to sit. Kajol throws a series of questions to the alleged suspect to which Kriti replies quite nonchalantly. Kajol instructs Kriti to share the secret she has been hiding, but Kriti successfully evades the question by saying that it is Kajol's job to find out. And that's when the twist happens. Kriti's doppelganger appears on the screen and states, “Your troubles are going to double”. It seems like Kriti will play a double role in Do Patti.

The teaser of Do Patti was released in February this year. The video showcases Kajol's quest to solve an unusual case. Some scenes featuring Kriti Sanon can make a chill run down your spine. Kajol's voice in the background says, “We are trained to believe that only the truth and the evidence can decide whether someone is guilty or not.” But in Do Patti, truth and evidence collide with Kriti issuing a fair warning saying, “Do what the heart says but the biggest betrayals are given by the heart itself.” Check out the teaser here.

Do Patti is written by Kanika Dhillon, the writer behind the Haseen Dillruba franchise. She is also producing the film alongside Kriti Sanon. Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films.