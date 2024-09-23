Kajol's Birthday Wish For Mother Tanuja: "Happy 81st AKA 18 To Our Beautiful Goddess"

Kajol's birthday post for mother Tanuja will surely melt your hearts. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared two beautiful images and wished her mother in the most adorable way. The first frame features Tanuja, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Another click features a birthday cake which has a picture of a young Tanuja placed over it. The caption on the cake read, "Gorgeous as always." Sharing the post, Kajol wrote in the caption, "If birthdays were flowers we would have flooded the table.. happy happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess ! Love you to the moon and back momma .." Esha Deol wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday." Archana Puran Singh wrote, "Happy Birthday Tanujaji. Much love, hugs and kisses." Take a look:

On the occasion of Daughters' Day (September 22), Kajol shared another set of famjam clicks. The first frame features herself with her mother and sister. Another click features Tanuja and Kajol's daughter Nysa. The caption read, "Happy daughters day to all these gorgeous girls .. and off course my diva, and to all those I know and those I don't .. we don't need a day to celebrate that we are daughters but it sure feels good.. and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways." Take a look:

To mark Teachers' Day, Kajol shared a gray scale picture in which she can be seen seated on the shoulders of her mother. She mentioned the two "biggest teachers of her life" - her mom and the child Kajol, who imbibed the lessons in her "own" way in the caption. Kajol wrote in the caption, "To the two bigggest teachers of my life ... my mom who gave me all the lessons and the child me who learnt them in her own way.. stumbling and falling and misunderstanding and experiencing .. I can see u both so much clearer now ..." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kajol was seen in back-to-back OTT projects. She was seen in the web series The Trial, Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Kajol is set to star in the action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens, where she will reunite with Prabhudeva after 27 years.