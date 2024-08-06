To Kajol, Birthday Wish From Husband Ajay Devgn: "Celebrating You Today And Always"

Kajol turned a year older on Monday (August 6). On the special occasion, Ajay Devgn shared an adorable birthday wish for his wife. The actor shared a throwback picture that was captured during their photoshoot on social media. The couple can be seen twinning in blue outfits. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ajay wrote, "Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy... well, I'm still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you're the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always. Happiest Birthday @kajol."

Kajol's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram. Alongside the post, he wrote, "The warmest hug on planet earth... to the extent that you may need an MRI post it!!!! The love... the immense love that very few can express,share or give to their loved ones .... That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh...:.how can you describe the energy of Kajol without feeling 5000 shades of love .... From the first time she met me ( laughed loudly at what I was wearing ) and till today ... I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved... the one person that hasn't changed one bit and never will! Love you Kads ... to every planet and back! May this decade be beyond golden."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in 1999. They are proud parents to two children - daughter Nysa and son Yug. The couple have worked together in several films, including notable titles like Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Dil Kya Kare among others. Their most recent project together was Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On the work front, Kajol began her acting career in 1992 with Bekhudi and gained widespread recognition with her role in Baazigar (1993). She is acclaimed for her performances in classic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). Looking ahead, Kajol is set to star in the action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens, where she will reunite with Prabhudeva after 27 years. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Kajol will also appear in Do Patti, her second collaboration with Kriti Sanon after Dilwale.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently featured in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Released on August 2, 2024, the film spans the years 2002 to 2023 and boasts a talented cast, including Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jimmy Shergill.