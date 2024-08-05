<i>Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Day</i> 4 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Film Sees A Dip

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has seen a sharp drop in its box office figures. The film minted ₹0.25 crore on day 4 (first Monday), reported Sacnilk. On Sunday, which was day 3, the film made ₹ 2.75 crore at the domestic box office. With this, the total collection of the Neeraj Pandey directorial stands at ₹ 7 crore, the report added. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha “had an overall 5.30% Hindi Occupancy on Monday,” the report mentioned.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The plot revolves around Tabu and Ajay Devgn's love story spanning across years.

Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been jointly backed by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners of Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz and Panorama Studios.

Shantanu Maheshwari, who played the younger version of Ajay Devgn in the film, recently opened up about his experience of working with Ajay Devgn after Gangubai Kathiawadi. Shantanu told PinkVilla, “I feel there is some karmic connection I have with Ajay sir. He was the one to hand me the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy when I won the show. His presence in Gangubai, and now me playing the younger version of him in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. I mean kuch toh connection hai!”

He continued, “I honestly think that he [Ajay Devgn] is one of the few superstars in our industry who has been versatile with his choices of projects. It brings credibility to all his films. I really admire his choice of work. To be associated with him is truly an honour.”