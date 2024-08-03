<i>Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Film Gets A Slow Start

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha debuted in theaters on Friday, August 2. On its opening day, the romantic thriller earned Rs 2 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The film tells the story of two lovers who remained separated for several years. Alongside Ajay and Tabu, the cast includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar and Jimmy Shergill. The movie is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Sangeeta Ahirunder under the banners of Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz and Panorama Studios. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha clashed with Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh at the box office. The Sudhanshu Saria directorial amassed ₹1.10 crore on its opening day.

Ahead of the release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, the makers have unveiled its title track. The piece is a poem written by Manoj Muntashir and recited by Ajay Devgn. The video tells the story of two young lovers who separate and then come back together years later. It begins with Ajay in jail, looking unhappy while everyone else around him is celebrating and dancing. Soon, we see Tabu against a backdrop of the ocean. Flashbacks reveal how young Ajay, played by Shantanu Maheshwari, ended up in prison, and we also see young Tabu, played by Saiee Manjrekar, travelling by train.

After serving his time, Ajay Devgn is released from jail and heads to a residential building. He stands on a balcony, while Tabu is waiting for him in an open area. The video shows flashbacks of Shantanu and Saiee sharing romantic moments. In the end, Ajay and Tabu share a heartfelt hug.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Singham Again, alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.