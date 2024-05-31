Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Teaser: Ajay Devgn And Tabu In A Timeless Love Story

Ajay and Tabu in a still from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

After teasing his fans with a poster, Ajay Devgn dropped the Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha teaser on Friday afternoon. Ajay Devgn stars in the film alongside Tabu. The teaser begins with a voiceover from Ajay Devgn and a Holi montage, where he can't take his eyes off Tabu. As soon as the two hug, the scene transitions to a fight sequence of sorts, presumably set in a differently timeline (going by the different look that Ajay sports). The description on the YouTube video read, "Unveiling the first glimpse of a timeless love story."

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few.

Check out the teaser of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha here:

Sharing the teaser on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote, Dushman the hum hi apne (we were our own enemy). .... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha. #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas 5th July, 2024." This is what Ajay Devgn posted:

Ahead pf the teaser's release, Ajay Devgn shared the official poster from the film and he wrote, "An epic love story on its way!#AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser Out Today! In cinemas 5th July, 2024."

Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film is slated to release on July 5 this year.