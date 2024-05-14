Tabu Has Been Cast In Hollywood Series Dune: Prophecy. Details Here

Tabu shared this image. (courtesy: tabutiful)

Tabu has been roped in for the upcoming Hollywood series Dune: Prophecy. According to a report in Variety, Tabu will be seen in a recurring role in the series that serves as the prequel to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune, which was released in 2021. According to the report, Tabu will recur in the role of Sister Francesca and her character is described as “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

Originally greenlit in 2019 as Dune: The Sisterhood, the series draws inspiration from the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. Positioned 10,000 years prior to the rise of Paul Atreides, the show delves into the expansive universe of Dune, exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit through the narrative of two Harkonnen sisters battling formidable forces threatening humanity's future.

The series also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin in key roles.

Alison Schapker leads the series as showrunner and executive producer, with Diane Ademu-John co-developing and serving as executive producer.

The Dune saga has enjoyed immense success with the release of two films, collectively grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide. Dune: Part Two was released in March this year starring Zendaya, Austin Butler and Timothee Chalamet.

On the work front, Tabu was last in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor.