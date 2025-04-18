Tabu On Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kriti Sanon: "Shooting For <i>Crew</i> Was A Crazy Experience"

Crew was yet another quintessential Rhea Kapoor-backed film, led by women and with a fun plot to add to it. The three leads were Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, and the film was a commercial success. The film was released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

In a recent interaction on the BBC Asian Network podcast, Tabu spoke about how Crew was an entirely new experience for her.

She said, "Shooting for Crew was a crazy experience, but it was a fun crazy experience and I am glad it all worked out well. I am also very happy that the timing worked out well because, in films like these, the integral part is the chemistry and the timing of all the actors in it. For us, Kareena, me, and Kriti had good timing and rhythm. And, we got the jokes, so that worked really well."

Furthermore, speaking about her experience of working with Rhea Kapoor, Tabu revealed, "Even though I could be debating or being lazy about it, there is no way that you can escape that when you work with Rhea Kapoor. You have to at one point submit to that process. I submitted to it and enjoyed it, that's also because I trusted her with that."

The actress further elaborated on how beauty and glamour are extremely important aspects for Rhea Kapoor. She mentioned that Kapoor visualises her characters that way and likes to present them in a particular fashion.

Tabu was last seen in the series Dune: Prophecy. She has Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar and Puri Sethupati with Vijay Sethupati.