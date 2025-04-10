A <i>Haider</i> Reunion: Tabu Shares Pic With <i>Laqt-E-Jigars</i> Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj

Haider fans, assemble here. The film's team recently had a reunion and we can't keep calm. On Wednesday, Tabu shared a monochrome picture with director Vishal Bhardwaj, actor Shahid Kapoor and others on Instagram.

The group was seen sitting around a table, smiling for the camera. In the caption, Tabu wrote, "Laqt-e-jigars."

Tabu and Shahid Kapoor shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2014 crime drama, Haider. The actress played the role of Ghazala, while Shahid portrayed her son, Haider

The film was adapted from Shakespeare's play Hamlet and also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon and Narendra Jha in pivotal roles.

Shahid and Vishal are collaborating again for their upcoming project, Arjun Ustara. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film went on floors on January 6, 2025.

The makers shared a glimpse of the shoot on Instagram and wrote, "A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025."

Shahid Kapoor expressed his excitement about Arjun Ustara on Instagram. "Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," the actor wrote.

Arjun Ustara also features Triptii Dimri and Randeep Hooda in key roles. As per Pinkvilla, the film will be based in Mumbai from a bygone era, to chronicle events set in the post-independence underworld. It is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

On the other hand, Tabu was last seen in Dune: Prophecy. She played the role of Sister Francesca in the science fiction series. Her last silver screen appearance was in Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.