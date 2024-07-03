The Kalki 2898 AD Effect: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Release Date Shifted

A still from Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. (courtesy: YouTube)

Seems like fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in theatres. The film was meant to release on July 5. However, the makers recently announced that the film's release has been shifted. New release date is awaited. The production house Friday Filmworks released a statement that read, "Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon." The caption along with the statement read, "The wait is a little longer...#AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha release would have been affected due to the Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which is successfully running in theatres and has managed to collect Rs 371 crore in India and Rs 570 crore globally.

Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. In Tabu and Ajay Devgn's timeless love story, Jimmy Shergill is an obstacle. The film showcases Tabu and Ajay's love story spanning across years.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have previously starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few.