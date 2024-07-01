De-Aging Ajay Devgn And Tabu In Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha Would Be 'Ridiculous': Director Neeraj Pandey

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who are also dear friends, are all set to share the screen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. For the unversed, the film charts the relationship between Ajay and Tabu, who had to part ways years ago. In the film, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee M Manjrekar play the younger versions of Ajay and Tabu. Now, in an interview with News18, the film's director Neeraj Pandey shared how he did not opt for de-aging of the actors to play them in their younger versions, as that would look "ridiculous."

Neeraj said, "We've done that only when it was the need of the story. Unfortunately, de-aging is being overdone now bordering on the abuse of technology. For this particular story, you can't age Ajay and Tabu's characters into 21-year-olds. That would look ridiculous!”

Neeraj also said that this decision to cast younger actors was made from the very beginning. “We were very clear from day one that there would be two different sets of actors to portray two age groups because that fits the story and that, I think, is the beauty of it. People change after 24. Our physical appearance changes.”

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few.

Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film is slated to release on July 5 this year.