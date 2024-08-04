Advertisement

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Film Is At Rs 4 Crore And Counting

Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha tells the story of two lovers who were separated years ago

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
<i>Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Film Is At Rs 4 Crore And Counting
A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha's box office collections saw a jump on its first Saturday. According to a Sacnilk report, the movie, directed by Neeraj Pandey, amassed ₹ 2.15 crore on day 2. So far, the romantic thriller has minted ₹ 4 crore, the report added. The plot revolves around Ajay Devgn's Krishna and his love interest Vasudha, played by Tabu. The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles. Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha tells the story of two lovers who were separated years ago.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar play the younger selves of Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Earlier, director Neeraj Pandey clarified why he cast young actors instead of using de-aging technology. The filmmaker told News18, "We've done that only when it was the need of the story. Unfortunately, de-aging is being overdone now bordering on the abuse of technology. For this particular story, you can't age Ajay and Tabu's characters into 21-year-olds. That would look ridiculous!”

“We were very clear from day one that there would be two different sets of actors to portray two age groups because that fits the story and that, I think, is the beauty of it. People change after 24. Our physical appearance changes,” he added.

Before Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared screen space in multiple projects such as Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and Drishyam series.

Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been jointly backed by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Sangeeta Ahir under the banners of Friday Filmworks, NH Studioz and Panorama Studios. The film locked horns with Sudhanshu Saria's Ulajh at the box office. The film headlined by Janhvi Kapoor grossed ₹2.85 crore in two days.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Aur Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Ajay Devgn, Tabu
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Throwback Video: Shah Rukh Khan And Son AbRam Spotted At A New York Restaurant
<i>Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Film Is At Rs 4 Crore And Counting
Mahesh Bhatt On Daughter Alia's Debut Performance In <i>Student Of The Year</i>: "Was Just A Mannequin"
Next Article
Mahesh Bhatt On Daughter Alia's Debut Performance In Student Of The Year: "Was Just A Mannequin"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;