Teachers' Day 2024: Kajol's Throwback Gold With Mother Tanuja - "I Can See You Clearer Now"

On Teachers' Day, Kajol dug out throwback gold from her photo archive. The picture features Tanuja and child Kajol back in the day. The gray scale picture is super cute in which Kajol can be seen seated on the shoulders of her mother. Kajol's caption is also an intriguing one. She mentioned two "biggest teachers of her life" - her mom and the child Kajol, who imbibed the lessons in her "own" way. Kajol wrote in the caption, "To the two bigggest teachers of my life ... my mom who gave me all the lessons and the child me who learnt them in her own way.. stumbling and falling and misunderstanding and experiencing .. I can see u both so much clearer now ..." In the comments section, Saba Pataudi shared a series of heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Gosh she even had those powerful eyes and eyebrows when she was a baby?" Another fan wrote, "You were like chocolate as a child, so sweet to eat." Take a look:

Last year, Kajol shared an elaborate post dedicated to a "village of women" who raised her on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The Dushman actor shared a montage-video of her interviews (given at different points of time) in which she talked about her mom (Tanuja), grandmother (Shobhna Samarth) and great grandmother (Rattan Bai) and how they influenced her life. An excerpt from the video post read, "I always knew the fact that my mother was not on my side. She told me very early that if I fell, she would be there for me in the back but I had to endure the pain and I had to learn the lesson." In another slide, Kajol said, "My mother never picked me up from school. However, she said given a choice she would love to pick me up but she had works to do." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kajol was seen in back-to-back OTT projects. She was seen in the web series The Trial, Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Kajol is set to star in the action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens, where she will reunite with Prabhudeva after 27 years.