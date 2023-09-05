Teacher's Day 2023: From Kajol To The 'Village Of Cool Women' Who Raised Her

Kajol in a shot from the video. (Courtesy: Kajol)

Teachers' Day is all about recollecting the valuable lessons that we have learnt from people who are worldly-wise. Those persons can be our parents, teachers, friends and anyone who always wanted us to lead life with courage and convictions. On this Teachers' Day, Kajol shared with us her biggest mentors of life in a rocking video. The Dushman actor shared a montage-video of her interviews (given at different points of time) in which she talked about her mom (Tanuja), grandmother (Shobhna Samarth) and great grandmother (Rattan Bai) and how they influenced her life. In the first slide, Kajol says, "I always knew the fact that my mother was not on my side. She told me very early that if I fell, she would be there for me in the back but I had to endure the pain and I had to learn the lesson." In another slide, Kajol complaints, "My mother never picked me up from school. However, she said given a choice she would love to pick me up but she had works to do."

The best slide is in which Kajol says with conviction, "My mother is fabulous. Her mother was amazing. Her mother was awesome..." In one of the videos, Kajol revealed that she learnt how to knit from her great grandmother when she was five or six years old. She also shared an anecdote about her grandmother. "My grandmother was considered to be one of the most beautiful women at one point of time. One day she told me 'the small imperfections in you make you beautiful from pretty...' I was like wow...," says Kajol.

Kajol wrote in the caption, "I really was raised by a village. A village filled with strong cool women. I learnt by example not by being preached to. And I can never thank all my teachers enough. The good and the bad and the in between. All of them taught me different things that had absolutely nothing to do with what u learn in school. The lessons had to do with life and came in handy just when I needed them the most. Like most kids I thought I wasn't listening but like most kids I was absorbing.. and hence the current me who is a beautiful amalgamation of everything I was taught and continue to be taught.#HappyTeachersDay" Actor Archana Puran Singh commented on the post, "Your mom is one of the most amazing women I've ever met. I'm totally in love." Saba Pataudi dropped a string of heart emojis on the post.

Last month Kajol celebrated her 49th birthday surrounded by her family members. Kajol's friend Shillpa Kataria Singh shared some inside pictures and videos from the birthday bash on her Instagram feed. In the series of pictures and videos shared we can Kajol posing with Shilpa. The actor is dressed in a white shirt and looks absolutely stunning. In a video, we can see her cutting a cake alongside actor Vatsal Sheth, who also shared his birthday with her. In the background, we can see Tanuja, Ajay Devgn's mother, Veena Devgan and Ishita Dutta, among others.

In terms of work, Kajol was seen in back-to-back OTT projects. She was seen in the web series The Trial, Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.