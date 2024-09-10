Taapsee Pannu And Kanika Dhillon Join Forces Once Again For Netflix Film <i>Gandhari</i>

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu And Kanika Dhillon Join Forces Once Again For Netflix Film Gandhari

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon have worked together in Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Manmarziyan, Rashmi Rocket and Dunki

Team Haseen Dillruba is back with a new project. No, we are not talking about a third instalment in the franchise, but rather a new film titled Gandhari. The lead actress of Haseen Dillruba series, Taapsee Pannu and its writer Kanika Dhillon are teaming up for this project. Like Haseen Dillruba instalments, Gandhari will also be released on Netflix. On Tuesday, the OTT giant shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram. The background audio features Taapsee saying, “Kehte hain maa ki dua hamesha saath chalti hai. Lekin jab uski bachi par aati hai, to kaali bhi vo hi banti hai.” Kanika Dhillon will also be producing this action thriller. “The Hasseen writer-actor duo is back Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu return with an action thriller. Gandhari arrives soon, only on Netflix,” read the text attached to the post.

Reacting to the post, Sunny Kaushal, who played the role of Abhimanyu Pandit in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, wrote, “Kya baat hai haseenas.” Actress Sadia Khateeb commented, “Dropping bombs.”

Kanika Dhillon described Gandhari as a “fiery- raw -action thriller”. In a chat with Variety, she said, “After the immense love for our film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starting Gandhari with Taapsee feels like a creative homecoming. The film dives deep into the essence of a mother's unwavering love and ferocity. Don't mess with a tigress' cub, because she will destroy you! Taapsee and I are coming together for a fiery- raw -action thriller for the first time! And we are excited to bring this powerful tale of revenge and redemption! Netflix has given us the freedom to push creative boundaries and present this story in its truest form. I'm very excited for our audiences to experience this emotionally charged , action packed – thrilling saga – ‘Gandhari!'” 

Coming to the Haseen Dillruba franchise, the first instalment was released in July 2021. It was followed by the second film, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, which was released in August this year. In addition to these two films, Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon have worked together in Manmarziyan, Rashmi Rocket and Dunki.

