Kriti Sanon On <i>Adipurush</i> Failure: "The Goal Was Never To Hurt Anyone's Feelings"

Kriti Sanon has been making waves in the entertainment world with her acting prowess. In an interview with Filmfare, the actress opened up about the much-hyped Adipurush that failed to create a mark at the box office. Kriti, who played the role of Goddess Sita in the Om Raut film, called it “disheartening.” She said, “When a film doesn't succeed, it's truly disheartening. You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong. The goal is never to hurt anyone's feelings; the intention behind every project is always positive. However, we must face the reality that sometimes things just don't click, and it's crucial to learn from these experiences. As an actor, the best approach is to stay focused, put in the effort, and concentrate on the next project. There are many variables beyond my control, but I strive to ensure that I fulfil my role to the best of my ability.”

Kriti Sanon also shared how he deals with trolls and criticism. “If feedback is constructive and makes sense, I embrace it positively. However, if it's simply trolling or negativity, I don't let it affect me personally. I can distinguish between genuine feedback and comments driven by others' frustration. When someone critiques my performance, I take it seriously.” Adipurush also featured Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The film received criticism for its poor VFX.

Kriti Sanon added that her family gives her honest feedback about the films. She said, “At home, after watching my films together, we have a chai session the next morning where my family gives me honest feedback on what they liked and didn't like. I believe constructive criticism is beneficial. But it's important not to let all types of criticism get to you too deeply.”

Kriti Sanon was last seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.