Kriti Sanon On The "Random Rumours" About Her: "Having To Correct These Falsehoods Is Incredibly Irritating"

Kriti Sanon has been making headlines lately for her personal life. The actress is rumoured to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Amid dating rumours, the actress, in a recent interview with Filmfare, addressed the "gossip" written about her and said, "When false negative information is published about me, it's not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family. They shouldn't have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue. It's particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it's true and I have to clarify that it's not. "

The actress added, "People often don't bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads quickly. Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else."

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Earlier this year, the actress starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Kriti Sanon will also feature in Do Pattiwith Kajol. The film marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a film producer.

Kriti Sanon is the star of films like Bhediya, Shehzada, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few. She won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi last year.