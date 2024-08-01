All You Need To Know About Kriti Sanon's Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon's relationship status has everyone talking. The actress is rumoured to be dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. It all started after pictures and videos of Kriti chilling in Greece with Kabir and her sister, actress Nupur Sanon surfaced online. Kriti jetted off to the picturesque location to celebrate her birthday. She turned 34 on July 27. Kriti has also shared some pictures with her friends in Greece. From vibing to the beach life to cruise rides, the album screams goals from miles away. Along with the photos, she wrote, “My kinda vibe. My people.” Well, Karan was not part of the album. But there was a similarity in the photo shared by Karan on Instagram. We are talking about the black shrug worn by the rumoured lovebirds. Cute, did we hear?

Now, let us know a bit about Kabir Bahia.

Kabir Bahia is the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation And Tourism, as per his LinkedIn bio.

– He has a specialisation in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from Regent's University London. Kabir Bahia completed his initial education at Millfield School in England.

– Kabir Bahia is a sports enthusiast. His favourite football club is Borussia Dortmund.

– Kabir Bahia also shares a great bond with Indian cricketers including the legendary captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, Hardik Pandya. He was also also part of Hardik and Natasa Stankovic's wedding, which took place in Udaipur last year.

Now, look at Kabir Bahia and his “boyz”.

Here's how Kabir Bahia celebrated MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's birthday. In the pic, which is from 2018, we can see Sakhi, Dhoni, Kabir and Hardik Panya standing at a table. The celebration took place in Mumbai.

Not just that, Kabir Bahia and MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni are selfie buddies. In this picture from World Cup 2019, Kabir and Ziva are seen striking a happy pose for the camera.

Well, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have not denied or accepted the relationship rumours.