Pics: The Internet Spots Kriti Sanon And Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Wearing The Same Shrug On Greek Holiday

Kriti Sanon is making the right noise for her rumoured relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. On Wednesday, the Mimi actor shared a bunch of pictures from her recent holiday in Greece. Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon can be seen having a blast in the pictures. Kriti Sanon also shared a picture with her friends. In one click, Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a black shrug paired with a bralette. Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia also shared a picture with his friends. What caught the Internet's attention was Kabir wearing the same black shrug that Kriti wore in the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "My kinda vibe. My people" and dropped a series of emojis. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kabir Bahia captioned the picture, "El Cartel." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, pictures on reddit went viral in which Kriti Sanon was spotted partying with Kabir in the picturesque location of Greek island Mykonos. The Internet reacted to the pictures in no time. A user wrote, "I stalked Kabir. I live in the UK and going by (just) his insta profile I would say he is doing well for himself . Kudos to him! He is also a handsome guy." Another user wrote, "She's livingggg wow good for her." Take a look:

Earlier, during New Year 2024 celebrations in Dubai, Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend Stebin Ben and Kabir Bahia were pictured partying together. They were also pictured with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti (2014). Kriti received critical acclaim for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. She was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. She won the National Award (Best Actress) for her stellar performance in Mimi last year.