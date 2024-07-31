Kriti Sanon Trolled For Smoking Pic, Her Mother's Old Post About Her Being "Anti-Smoking" Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday on July 27. The actress jetted off to the picturesque location of Greek island Mykonos to mark the special day. Kriti was joined by her sister, actress Nupur Sanon, and rumoured boyfriend UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Pictures and videos of the actress relaxing on the birthday getaway have surfaced online. In the middle of this, a video of Kriti smoking made a lot of noise on social media. So much so that people have pulled out an old tweet, by her mother Geeta Sanon, which claimed that Kriti doesn't smoke. It read, “She has always been anti-smoking and used to ask people around her to leave smoking.” Geeta Sanon had reacted to a picture of Kriti smoking on the sets of Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film was released in 2017. The photo, in question, was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter).

A user on Reddit has shared the screenshot of Geeta Sanon's tweet. Take a look:

Before this, a picture of Kriti Sanon chilling at a beachside restaurant with Kabir Bahia cropped on the Internet. In the photo, we can see Kriti, dressed in a pink top and shorts, talking to Kabir.

For context, last week, a video of Kriti Sanon smoking at a beachside restaurant surfaced online. In the clip, shared on Reddit, Kriti, dressed in an electric orange number, can be seen holding a cigarette. As soon as the clip was released online, fans made a bee-line to the comments section and shared their thoughts. Slamming Kriti Sanon for her actions, a user said, “Whatever she says in public, does totally opposite.”

Meanwhile, a person came out in Kriti Sanon's support and said, "I don't see your point OP. People smoke so what? why is that an issue? She is on vacation, she can do anything she wants that is not illegal."

Well, well, in the middle of this, Kriti Sanon has shared a video with her sister Nupur Sanon on Instagram Stories. In the clip, the sisters are seen twinning in black attire. The note attached to it read, “Golden hour. Vibing with my boho baby.”

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Kriti Sanon will next share the screen space with Kajol in Do Patti. With this, Kriti will make her debut as a producer.