DND "Beach Baby" Kriti Sanon, She Is On A Greek Holiday. See New Post

The photos from Kriti Sanon's Greek holiday keep getting better and better. The actress celebrated her 34th birthday there with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, sister Nupur Sanon and her boyfriend Stebin Ben. Kriti posted a video of herself chilling on the beach as she smiles away. She added the track Raat Bhar to the video and captioned it, "Jaayein na ghar. Beach baby for life." Kriti's mom Geeta Sanon dropped heart and evil eye emojis. Nupur Sanon's boyfriend Stebin Ben commented, "My mobile almost fell taking this." Kriti Sanon shared this post:

Earlier this week, Kriti Sanon shared more photos from her birthday festivities and she wrote, "My kinda vibe. My people." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday on July 27 and she wrote this, sharing a picture from her special day, "Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes...Love and Gratitude in my heart#blessed."

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Earlier this year, the actress starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia. Kriti Sanon will also feature in Do Patti with Kajol. The film marks Kriti's debut as a film producer.

Kriti Sanon is the star of films like Bhediya, Shehzada, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Panipat, Luka Chuppi and Mimi, to name a few. She won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi.