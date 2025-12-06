Watch: Wild Footage Shows Seagull Smacking New Zealand Reporter In Face, Internet Calls It "Crazy"

A shocking moment was captured on camera in New Zealand when a seagull suddenly flew into the face of reporter Jessica Tyson, leaving her with a cut above her left eye.

The incident happened when the 32-year-old reporter for "Te Ao with Moana" was filming a segment about fast fashion. The footage showed the seagull, seemingly caught by strong winds, slamming into her face.

Watch the video here:

Tyson sustained a minor injury, with a cut above her left eye, narrowly missing her eyeball. She responded to the incident with humour as she shared the video on her Instagram, writing, "Just trying to do your job but nature has other plans. In the caption, she wrote, "The commitment to the job is real!"

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 105,000 views and 4,000 likes on Instagram. Fans and colleagues expressed concern, with some praising Tyson's professionalism.

"Ohhh my goshhhh !! You handled that situation with such grace I would have been screaming and carrying on! I have watched this so many times. hope your okay queen," one user wrote.

"Ahhhhh! Wild to have happened and to have been caught on camera!" another user wrote. Meanwhile, another said, "NOOO, OMG, that is like my worst NIGHTMARE!! I'm glad you're alright though!!"

"Are we allowed to laugh or is it too soon," one user joked.

One user suggested that "it's usually a sign, sometimes when a lot hits us at once it can be a reminder to slow down. stay grounded & stay covered".