KTM To Royal Enfield: Rahul Gandhi's Motorcycle Moments Revisited

Rahul Gandhi's fondness for motorcycles has often drawn attention on public platforms on multiple occasions, especially when his rides intersect with public engagements. The subject was revived for discussions after the visuals of the political leader having a look at the BMW F 450 GS were shared on social media. Over the past few years, the Congress leader has been seen astride a variety of motorcycles during different phases of his political outreach. Here we take a look at the top moments when Rahul Gandhi interacted with motorcycles.

KTM 390 Adventure Ride To Pangong

Rahul Gandhi rode a motorcycle to Pangong Lake in Ladakh to celebrate his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday, on August 20, 2023. In pictures shared on his official Instagram account, the Congress leader was seen riding a KTM 390 Adventure, with other riders following him. He was dressed in full biking gear, including a helmet, gloves, riding boots, and a jacket, as he enjoyed his ride through the picturesque mountains of Ladakh.

The KTM 390 Adventure is one of the middle-weight adventure bikes sold in India. Currently, it is sold at a starting price of Rs 3.94 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 398 cc single-cylinder engine which produces 45 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque while revving at 6,500 rpm.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Ride During Rally

In August 2025, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav participated in their 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Purnea district, Bihar, on the eighth day of the campaign. They were seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350. This moment was captured on camera and widely shared on social media, gaining significant attention.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the popular motorcycles of the brand in the Indian market. It is currently sold at a starting price of Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It seeks power from a 349 cc single-cylinder engine producing 20.2 hp of power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This unit is paired with a five-speed transmission.

Candid Conversation In Karol Bagh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video on his official YouTube channel, providing a glimpse of his candid conversation with bike mechanics in the Karol Bagh market in July 2023. In the video, Gandhi is seen learning how to service a motorcycle. During his conversation with one of the mechanics, he mentioned that he owns a KTM 390 motorcycle but is not permitted to take it out for a ride due to security protocols. He did not specify the exact model of the motorcycle.