KTM 160 Duke Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh; Rivals Apache RTR 160 4V, MT-15

Pune: KTM on Monday launched the new, entry-level Duke in the Indian market. The 160 Duke is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), squaring off against the Yamaha MT15. KTM has also readied the RC160 - the fully-faired version - which will debut in the coming weeks.

KTM 160 Duke: Engine

KTM 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC motor, which produces 19 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission, aided by a slip and assist clutch.

KTM 160 Duke: Hardware

The KTM 160 Duke rides on 17-inch wheels, shod with tubeless tyres. The suspension duties are taken care of by WP upside-down forks upfront (travel: 138 mm) and mono-linkage (travel: 161 mm) at the rear. Brembo-sourced dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) comes as standard, with 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc. The engine is wrapped in a steel trellis frame. All-LED lights come as standard. The wheelbase measures 1,357 mm. The fuel tank capacity is 10.1 Litres.

KTM 160 Duke

KTM 160 Duke: Features

The 160 Duke is available in three colour choices: Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matte. A 5-inch LCD console supports mobile connectivity and navigation. The smallest Duke tips scales at 147 kilograms and has a seat height of 815 mm.

KTM 160 Duke: Rivals

The KTM 160 Duke rivals other motorcycles like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Yamaha MT-15 in the Indian market.