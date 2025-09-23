Triumph 400cc & KTM 390cc Range Prices Hold Steady Despite GST Reforms

Triumph Motorcycles and KTM, operating under the umbrella of Bajaj Auto, have decided to absorb the impact of the GST rates on motorcycles above 350 cc, keeping their prices the same. The move comes following the announcement of revised GST rates, which have been increased for motorcycles above 350 cc capacity by 40 per cent. This comes right at the start of the festive season, a time when the auto industry expects increased sales.

Starting with the range of 400 cc Triumph Motorcycles. The price of the Triumph Speed T4 stands at Rs 1.99 lakh, while the Speed 400 is still priced at Rs 2.5 lakh. The Triumph Scrambler lineup ranges from Rs 2.68 lakh to Rs 2.94 lakh, and the newly introduced Triumph Thruxton 400 is priced the same at Rs 2.74 lakh.

Coming to KTMs, the 390 Duke is listed at Rs 2.97 lakh, the RC 390 at Rs 3.23 lakh, and the Enduro R is available for Rs 3.39 lakh for the India-specific model and Rs 3.53 lakh for the international model, which offers additional suspension travel. For adventure bikes, the 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs 3.04 lakh, while the 390 Adventure comes in at Rs 3.68 lakh.

As mentioned earlier, the decision came after the 56th GST Council meeting, which was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 3. The Council implemented significant reforms aimed at making mobility options and agricultural machinery more cost-effective.

Effective from September 22, the GST rates on compact cars, motorcycles with engines up to 350cc, three-wheelers, and various pieces of agricultural equipment have been lowered, while luxury cars, large SUVs, and motorcycles with engines over 350cc are now subjected to a 40 percent tax rate.

Although all cars and motorcycles under 350cc have become more affordable, bikes with engine sizes greater than 350cc will experience price increases due to their classification in the 40 percent tax bracket. That said, manufacturers are opting not to raise prices; instead, they are absorbing the cost of the increase.