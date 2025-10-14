KTM 990 RC R Breaks Cover- Specs, Features, And More

KTM has taken the wraps off the all-new 990 RC R for the global market. The brand discontinued the KTM RC8 sportsbike in 2015 to focus on its adventure and naked motorcycle lineup. Now that the brand has unveiled the 990 RC R, it is positioned as the successor of the KTM RC8 sportsbike.

Starting with the powermill, the KTM 990 RC R is powered by a 57kg Euro 5+ ready LC8c engine that cranks out 103 Nm torque and 128 hp. The model is the elevated base of the new KTM 990 RC R 'platform' that will reset the perception of performance, style, and fun in the next generation Supersport segment.

KTM 990 RC R

The KTM 990 RC R is the natural extension of the KTM RC line-up and has been years in the making with a wealth of data garnered by KTM's Research and Development, as well as aerodynamic data from their Motorsport program. Fabricated and assembled in Austria, the bike has a purpose-built steel chassis (and diecast aluminum subframe) with primed front end feel and stiffness that is felt under acceleration for assuring stability.

Talking about the hardware and features, the KTM 990 RC R carries wind-tunneled aerodynamics, 320 mm Brembo 4-piston caliper HyPure brakes, attuned bodywork, WP APEX suspension, and an 8.8-inch TFT dash that reveals the Ride Modes: Rain, Street, Sport, and Custom. Also, the Optional Ride Modes include Track and two more Custom Modes, and telemetry such as lean angle and throttle opening rates for acceleration, as well as the advanced four standard ABS Modes: Street, Sport, Supermoto+, and Supermoto ABS.

The brand claims that the KTM 990 RC R will be coming off production lines in October 2025, and soon after, the slipstream begins from authorized KTM dealers.