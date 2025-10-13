Yamaha WR155 R Spotted Testing In India; New Xpulse Rival Incoming

Yamaha is currently working on a new motorcycle for the Indian market, which is the WR155 R. The dual-sport motorcycle has been spotted testing in Bengaluru, hinting at a launch soon, possibly on November 11. Another interesting detail is that the Yamaha WR155R test vehicle was seen in an undisguised form, giving a clear highlight of what it looks like.

The Yamaha WR155 R has been spotted undisguised in India and gets a temporary 'KA' number plate. The motorcycle is a popular dual-sport in the global market and gets long-travel suspensions, consisting of telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel guides the motorcycle to pass through trails with ease. Also, the 880mm seat height and 245mm of ground clearance make it a suitable machine for on-road and off-road usage.

Yamaha WR155 R spy shots

Photo Credit: rushlane

Talking about the design, the Yamaha WR155 R test mule that was spotted testing in Bengaluru was seen wearing the signature Racing Blue paint scheme with WR graphics on the fuel tank shroud. The overall design has been kept suitable to complement the off-road capability of the motorcycle with a narrow tail section, high-mounted exhaust, LED light setup, and more.

The Yamaha WR155 R gets a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that is capable of pushing out a peak power and torque output of around 15 hp and 14.3 Nm of torque.

Yamaha WR155 R

Photo Credit: rushlane

The brand has been tight-lipped about the launch of the Yamaha WR155 R. However, Yamaha previously shared a "Block Your Date' invite for the event on 11th November, it is yet to be seen what the Japanese motorcycle maker has on its cards. There is also a possibility that Yamaha might launch the much-awaited XSR155 alongside the WR155 R on November 11.