Tata Punch EV Facelift Launching Tomorrow - Here's What We Know So Far

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the facelifted Punch EV on 20 February 2026, marking the first major update since its debut in January 2024. In just over two years, the Punch EV has carved out a strong presence in India's entry-level electric car segment. The refresh has been strategically timed to align the EV with the recently updated ICE Punch, ensuring consistency across the brand's compact lineup. While teaser clips and trailers have already showcased the revised design, Tata has held back full details until launch day, keeping anticipation high among buyers and enthusiasts.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Battery Specs

The Tata Punch EV's outgoing model is offered with two battery pack options- a 25 kWh battery and a 35 kWh battery option, with a claimed range of 265 km and 365 km, respectively. These battery pack options are likely to be retained. Also, the Tata Punch EV facelift is expected to be updated with a 45 kWh battery option, that we see in the Nexon EV, that will push it for a longer range and more power and torque output.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Exterior

The refreshed Tata Punch EV introduces subtle but clear updates to its exterior styling. The front bumper now carries a cleaner, more streamlined design, with the earlier black trim and connected intakes removed. The skid plate and air dam have been reshaped for a sharper look, while the signature Y-shaped LED daytime running lights remain in place. The centrally positioned charging flap continues to be a familiar element, though the facelift drops the connected LED strip that previously ran across the nose.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Interior

Inside, the cabin layout is expected to stay largely the same, but Tata is likely to bring in new colour themes and trim finishes to freshen things up. Higher variants could gain a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the current 10.25-inch unit. This upgraded screen, borrowed from the Nexon EV, will run updated software and enhance the overall user experience.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Features

The facelift is tipped to include a Level 2 ADAS package, expanding its safety credentials. Existing equipment such as the 10.25-inch digital driver's display, wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, connected car features, and a 360-degree camera are expected to continue. Together, these features ensure the Punch EV remains competitive in its segment.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Expected Price

The updated Punch EV is set to launch tomorrow. Pricing is expected to see a slight increase compared to the current range, which sits between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Variants equipped with the larger battery pack are likely to carry the highest premium.