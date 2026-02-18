Tata February 2026 Discounts: Deals On Nexon, Altroz, Harrier And More

Tata Motors has rolled out a fresh set of consumer offers for February 2026, covering its entire passenger vehicle portfolio. These schemes are designed to appeal to both new buyers and existing customers looking to upgrade, with benefits ranging from cash discounts to exchange bonuses, loyalty rewards, and corporate tie-ups. The offers apply to retail deliveries completed within the month, with additional incentives available on select MY2025 stock as part of inventory clearance.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago remains Tata's entry-level hatchback, popular among first-time car buyers. For February, discounts and exchange benefits go up to Rs 35,000 on older stock, while MY2026 units carry moderate incentives of up to Rs 20,000.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Full Price List Out; Here's What Electric SUV Costs Without BaaS

Tata Altroz

The premium hatchback Altroz sees the highest benefits on MY2024 and MY2025 pre-facelift versions, with discounts reaching Rs 85,000. Facelifted MY25 units attract up to Rs 25,000, while MY26 models are offered with Rs 30,000 in combined benefits.

Tata Nexon

India's best-selling SUV, the Nexon, is available with discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on MY24 and MY25 versions across petrol, diesel, and CNG variants. MY26 Nexon models carry benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

Tata Curvv

The Curvv, Tata's coupe-styled SUV, is positioned against rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. For February, Tata is offering a flat Rs 40,000 discount across both MY2025 and MY2026 stock, with scrappage and exchange schemes forming the backbone of the offer.

Tata Harrier & Safari

The flagship SUVs, Harrier and Safari, recently gained a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. MY24 and MY25 versions are available with discounts of up to Rs 75,000, while MY26 models carry benefits capped at Rs 35,000, applicable only to the latest variants.