TCS Plans India's Own, World's Largest AI Data Centre

At the AI Impact Summit 2026, one message is clear--- the demand for AI is growing at an unprecedented pace.

As more businesses, governments, and technology companies adopt AI, the need for powerful and reliable data infrastructure has become critical.

India is rapidly emerging as a major data centre hub. The country currently has a data centre capacity of around 1.5 gigawatts. This is expected to grow beyond 10 gigawatts by 2030, according to industry estimates. Since 2019, India's data centre sector has attracted nearly 94 billion dollars in investments. This sharp growth reflects rising digital adoption, cloud expansion, and AI workloads.

To meet this demand, TCS is introducing HyperVault, which has a secure and large-scale AI-ready infrastructure designed for hyperscalers and AI-driven enterprises. HyperVault is built to support the next generation of AI computing needs.

These data centres are purpose-built and designed for high performance. They feature liquid cooling systems to handle intensive AI workloads, high rack densities to maximise computing power, and energy-efficient architecture to ensure sustainability. They are also equipped with strong network connectivity across major cloud regions, ensuring seamless data flow and low-latency performance.

TCS will collaborate closely with hyperscalers and AI companies to design, deploy, and optimise AI infrastructure. The focus is not just on building facilities, but on delivering reliable, secure, world-class AI services at scale.

With deep partnerships across the technology ecosystem, TCS is positioning itself at the forefront of the global AI transformation. Its capabilities span AI data centres, cloud services, AI platforms, AI-led IT services, and industry-specific solutions.

TCS aims to power the next phase of digital growth, both in India and globally.