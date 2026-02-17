Australia To Promote National AI Plan At India AI Impact Summit 2026

Australia is stepping up its global engagement on artificial intelligence, with Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy Dr Andrew Charlton visiting India this week to participate in the AI Impact Summit, one of the world's leading forums on AI policy and governance.

The visit underscores Australia's push to promote its National AI Plan internationally and position itself as a trusted partner in the development of safe, inclusive and sustainable AI. The Summit brings together national leaders, technology company CEOs, academic experts and civil society representatives to help shape the future direction of AI as its adoption accelerates worldwide.

At the Summit, Dr Charlton will reinforce Australia's commitment to ensuring AI is deployed in the national interest and delivers tangible benefits for Australians. In a keynote address, he will highlight the importance of elevating the voice of workers as AI technologies become more embedded across industries, stressing the need for fair transitions, skills development and broad-based economic participation.

"Australia's approach to AI is grounded in inclusion and responsibility," Dr Charlton said ahead of the visit. "As adoption gathers pace, it is vital that workers have a seat at the table and that the benefits of AI are shared by all."

The Assistant Minister will also use the forum to promote Australia as a partner of choice for investment in sustainable AI infrastructure and trusted innovation. With governments around the world grappling with the social and economic impacts of rapid technological change, the Summit provides a platform for advancing international cooperation on AI safety, ethics and governance.

Australia's participation builds on the Albanese Labor Government's commitment to establishing an AI Safety Institute, aimed at strengthening domestic capability while deepening collaboration with like-minded partners. Discussions in India are expected to focus on ensuring AI development is underpinned by a robust social licence and aligned with democratic values.

During the visit, Dr Charlton will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and India to progress partnerships that support Australia's strategic and economic interests. He will also engage with major global technology companies to discuss potential investment in Australia's growing AI ecosystem, consistent with the priorities set out in the National AI Plan.

The visit coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund, a flagship programme that has supported joint, cutting-edge research since 2006. The milestone highlights the depth of long-standing collaboration between the two countries in science, technology and innovation.

"Australia and India have a strong history of working together in research and business," Dr Charlton said. "I look forward to celebrating this important anniversary while deepening our cooperation on the technologies that will shape the decades ahead."