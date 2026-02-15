Tata Punch EV Facelift Reveals Over 590 Km Range On Single Charge

Tata Motors is set to introduce the facelifted Punch EV in India on February 20, 2026. In the run-up to the launch, the updated model has been spotted on public roads without camouflage, offering a clear view of its design changes. Alongside this, Tata has released a video on its official YouTube channel, highlighting the vehicle's driving range, which extends to 593.6 kilometres on a single charge.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Range

The video features an automotive journalist driving the Punch EV facelift from Jaipur to Udaipur, a distance of about 400 kilometres. The journey begins with a full charge, and midway through at Bijainnagar, after covering nearly 200 kilometres, the vehicle still shows 67 percent battery remaining.

Upon reaching Udaipur, the odometer reads around 400 kilometres, with 34 percent battery remaining. The test continues beyond this point, and the Punch EV finally runs out of charge at Himatnagar in Gujarat. The total distance covered is 593.6 kilometres, achieved on a single charge.

While Tata has not yet disclosed details of the updated battery pack, the test demonstrates the efficiency of the facelifted Punch EV. The range figure is significant, as it places the model among the higher-range electric vehicles available in the Indian market.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Battery Specs

Mechanically, the Tata Punch EV facelift is likely to continue with the existing 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs, paired with a front-mounted electric motor. In the smaller 25kWh version, the motor produces 82hp and 114Nm, while the 35kWh pack increases output to 122hp and 190Nm. The current ARAI-rated ranges stand at 265km for the 25kWh unit and 365km for the 35kWh option. Tata may announce slightly revised figures at launch.

Also, with the recent range test, there is speculation that the facelift could gain the 45kWh battery pack from the Nexon EV, potentially extending its range further.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Exterior & Design

The upcoming Tata Punch EV facelift brings noticeable changes to its exterior. At the front, the bumper has been redesigned with a cleaner layout, removing the black trim and connecting intakes seen on the earlier version. The air dam and skid plate have also been revised, while the familiar Y-shaped LED daytime running lights and centrally placed charging flap remain unchanged.

From the side, the overall stance continues much like the outgoing model. However, Tata is expected to introduce new alloy wheel designs on select variants. The test vehicle was finished in the Fearless Red dual-tone shade with a contrasting black roof, a colour already available, but Tata has confirmed the addition of new options, such as brown and bright yellow, to expand choices for buyers.

At the rear, the facelifted Punch EV adopts styling elements from the recently updated petrol-powered Punch. A full-width LED light bar and a reworked bumper design have been added, aligning the EV with its ICE sibling and giving it a more cohesive look across the range.