Tata Punch EV Facelift To Launch On February 20: What To Expect

Tata Motors has unveiled the updated Punch EV facelift, following the release of the modified ICE variant of the SUV. The company is set to launch the battery electric vehicle version of the micro SUV on February 20. In its updated avatar, the Punch EV is expected to bring changes in the feature list along with the updates in design, which have been partially revealed by the automaker.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Design

The most significant change is at the front. The revamped Punch EV eliminates the black trim that previously connected the headlamps and replaces it with a sleeker, closed-off grille section, enhancing the SUV's streamlined appearance. A continuous LED light bar now connects the daytime running lights, while the lower scuff plate of the front bumper has a subtly redesigned look for a more contemporary presence. Tata has also introduced new aero-efficient alloy wheels inspired by the larger Nexon EV.

To add some excitement, the facelift will be available in a new exterior color inspired by the Harrier's 'Sunlit Yellow,' complemented by a contrasting black roof. Although Tata has not yet disclosed the design details for the rear, it is expected that the EV will feature connected LED tail lamps similar to those on the petrol version.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Interior, Features

Inside, significant layout changes are not anticipated, but a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest Tata software may debut. The cabin is likely to retain features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, an auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, and connected car technology. Additionally, the inclusion of a Level 2 ADAS package is expected to enhance safety.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Punch EV facelift will maintain the same battery options of 25 kWh and 35 kWh. The smaller variant produces 82 hp and 114 Nm of torque, providing a range of approximately 265 km, while the larger version generates 122 hp and 190 Nm of torque, delivering up to 365 km on a single charge, as claimed by ARAI.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Expected Price

With the aesthetic and feature enhancements, the facelifted Punch EV is projected to have a slight price increase over the current model, which is available for around Rs 9.99 lakh.