First Range Rover Evoque Rolls Out From Tata-JLR's Plant In Ranipet

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle has initiated the production of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) models from its manufacturing plant in Panapakkam, Ranipet factory, which is located 90 km west of Chennai. The first model to roll out of the plant is a Range Rover Evoque luxury SUV. Inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicle plant in the industrial area, and drove the first car for a short distance inside the factory.

Tata-JLR becomes the sixth automotive giant to produce cars in the state, joining Hyundai, Renault, Nissan, BMW, and VinFast. Tata Motors has pledged an investment of Rs 9,000 crore for this initiative, which will roll out over several years. Currently, the company conducts all its CKD operations in Pune but intends to gradually relocate them to the Tamil Nadu facility, as stated by a senior company executive to the media last year.

In September 2024, Tata Motors commenced construction of a new vehicle manufacturing plant in Panapakkam, Ranipet District, Tamil Nadu. This facility is anticipated to achieve an annual production capacity of more than 2.5 lakh units, with production increasing gradually over the next 5 to 7 years to meet this goal. Approximately 1,300 components are required for vehicle production. Initially, an investment of Rs 900 crore has been allocated for the plant, which aims to manufacture 20,000 Range Rover vehicles.

At present, the starting price for the Range Rover Evoque is Rs 64.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The Evoque offers mild-hybrid options for both petrol and diesel engines - a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 250hp and 365Nm, as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 204hp and 430Nm. Both variants are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and come with a 9-speed automatic transmission as standard. With all of this, the Evoque competes against models like Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.